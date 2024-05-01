Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $230.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $14.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.75. 39,142,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,842,500. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

