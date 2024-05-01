AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.200-9.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AerCap also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$9.20 EPS.

NYSE AER traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $87.07. 216,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $88.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

