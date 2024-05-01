AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.54

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $87.07, with a volume of 216886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Get AerCap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

AerCap Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in AerCap by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.6% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $495,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.