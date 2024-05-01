Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

