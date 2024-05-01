AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $371,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AGCO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $112.43. 500,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,101. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

