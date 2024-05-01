agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

NYSE AGL opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after buying an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,501,000 after buying an additional 1,191,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after buying an additional 220,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in agilon health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,995 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

