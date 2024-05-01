Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.200-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE APD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.57. 717,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.67. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.64.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

