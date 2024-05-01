Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.200-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.50 EPS.
Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE APD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.57. 717,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.67. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
