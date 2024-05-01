Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Albany International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-4.05 EPS.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.76. 109,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.25.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

