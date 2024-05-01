Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Albany International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Albany International Stock Down 9.7 %

Albany International stock opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.