Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93.89 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $93.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00056840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00022316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,141,307,913 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

