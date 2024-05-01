Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 241,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC raised its position in Alico by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 199,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alico by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alico by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alico by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alico Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALCO opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Alico has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alico’s payout ratio is 3.17%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

