Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
Alkermes Stock Performance
ALKS stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
