Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.38.

View Our Latest Report on ALKS

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.