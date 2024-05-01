Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 55,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

