Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
