Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

