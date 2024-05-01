Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 880,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,649 shares of company stock worth $920,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 393,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.6 %

AOSL opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

