Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 287 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $213.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.64 and a 200 day moving average of $193.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

