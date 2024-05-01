Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $156.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $150.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

