Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.07.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

