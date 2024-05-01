Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 708.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day moving average of $165.37. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.