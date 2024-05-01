Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

