Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,700,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,725,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after buying an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,753,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $470.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.85 and a 200-day moving average of $512.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

