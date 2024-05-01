Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $252.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $161.23 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

