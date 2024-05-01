Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,940,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 34,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.44. 7,670,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,695,822. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

