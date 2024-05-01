Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jonestrading from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

PINE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 6,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,766. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

