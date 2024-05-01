Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.68 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $364.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTG. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $197,191.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,173.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,330,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $197,191.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,173.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,816,886 shares of company stock worth $31,011,780 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

