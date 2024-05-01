Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $880.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 8.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 559,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Altice USA by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.