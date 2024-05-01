Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,883,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,664,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

