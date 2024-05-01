Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,883,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,664,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
