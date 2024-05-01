Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

AMZN stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

