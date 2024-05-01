Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.24.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.3 %

AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.