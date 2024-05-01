Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $238.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $318.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

