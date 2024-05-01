AMCON Distributing Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $135.70 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $98.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIT shares. TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.