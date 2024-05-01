Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Amcor updated its FY24 guidance to $0.685-0.71 EPS.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

