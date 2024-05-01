American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $205.00 at Robert W. Baird

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.24.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $234.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $240.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.