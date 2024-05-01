American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources Stock Performance

American Resources stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.39.

About American Resources

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). American Resources had a negative return on equity of 135.75% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.