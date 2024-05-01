American Software, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

American Software has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 314.3%.

American Software Stock Performance

American Software stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.70. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.94%. Research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

