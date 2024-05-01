American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $248.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $226.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s current price.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.27.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $171.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average of $194.53. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,739,000 after purchasing an additional 196,024 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,404,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

