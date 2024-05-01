Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Update

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
Americas Silver stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.35.
Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
