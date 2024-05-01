Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Up 13.5% in April

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

