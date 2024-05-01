Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.86. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 122.36%. The business had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million.
Amplify Energy Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSE AMPY opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21.
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
