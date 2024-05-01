AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 548,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 447,292 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.29.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 11.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.