Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

ASYS stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASYS

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.