Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qiagen’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Qiagen in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile



QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

