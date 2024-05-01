Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trustmark Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMK

Trustmark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $12,572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 314,937 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $5,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.