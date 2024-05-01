Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Target Price at C$11.67

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAS. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Cascades stock opened at C$9.24 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$930.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.79.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.66%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

