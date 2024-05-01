Analysts Set Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $918.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.38.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
See Also
