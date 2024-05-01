Analysts Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) PT at $60.00

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
INDB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of INDB stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
