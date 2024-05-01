Analysts Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) PT at $60.00

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

INDB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

