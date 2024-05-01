Analysts Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Price Target at $30.28

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,851,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,885,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

