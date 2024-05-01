Analyzing Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) and Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet -6.23% 1.55% 0.09% Farmers and Merchants Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $441.66 million 0.47 -$27.51 million ($1.46) -7.47 Farmers and Merchants Bancshares N/A N/A N/A $1.13 14.16

This table compares HomeStreet and Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HomeStreet and Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 3 0 0 2.00 Farmers and Merchants Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeStreet currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.86%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Farmers and Merchants Bancshares.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Farmers and Merchants Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. It serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company operates through branches and ATMs. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements. The company also provides credit for residential mortgages, including federal housing administration and veterans affairs loans; construction loans; home equity lines; personal installment loans; and other consumer financing, as well as finances commerce and industry by providing credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community. In addition, it offers commercial lending, which includes commercial mortgages, land acquisition and development loans, lines of credit, accounts receivable financing, and term loans for fixed asset purchases, as well as loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture. Further, the company provides automated teller machine, internet, mobile banking, and automated telephone services, as well as debit and credit cards. It serves customers through its office located in Upperco, Maryland; branches located in Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Owings Mills, Eldersburg, and Westminster, Maryland; and a satellite branch located in Westminster, Maryland. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland.

