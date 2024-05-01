Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $504.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

