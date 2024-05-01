Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,099 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRCC. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 411,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BRC by 106,550.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in BRC by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRC by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

BRC stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

